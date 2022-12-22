Overview

Dr. Shelden Wical, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sidney, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South, Grand Lake Health System, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Wical works at Upper Valley Family Medicine in Sidney, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.