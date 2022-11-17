Overview

Dr. Sheldon Berger, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Berger works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.