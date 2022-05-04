Overview

Dr. Sheldon Cober, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Cober works at Tanasbourne Plastic Surgery in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.