Overview of Dr. Sheldon Cohn, MD

Dr. Sheldon Cohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.