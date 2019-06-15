See All General Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD

Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Feldman works at MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Hartsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Medical Center
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 887-9718
  2. 2
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave # 1025, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9676
  3. 3
    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200
  4. 4
    Montefiore At 141 South Central Avenue
    141 S Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 997-1060
  5. 5
    Montefiore Medical Center
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4252
  6. 6
    Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care
    1521 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 862-8840
  7. 7
    Montefiore Wakefield Campus
    600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 327-0731
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  8. 8
    Montefiore Med Ctr-lubin Rehab
    1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 904-2011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Excision of Breast Tumor

Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jun 15, 2019
    Excellent . He was very caring and kind I had the Dream Team for my prophylactic Breast surgery at Columbia Presbyterian. I was very blessed
    Eileen Barroso in NJ — Jun 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD
    About Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942283742
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery|Nyu Bellevue Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

