Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD
Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (239) 887-9718
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave # 1025, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9676
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Montefiore At 141 South Central Avenue141 S Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 997-1060
Montefiore Medical Center3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4252
Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care1521 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 862-8840
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (646) 327-0731Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Montefiore Med Ctr-lubin Rehab1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Excellent . He was very caring and kind I had the Dream Team for my prophylactic Breast surgery at Columbia Presbyterian. I was very blessed
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery|Nyu Bellevue Hospital Med Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine
