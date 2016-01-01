See All Anesthesiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Sheldon Fineman, MD

Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sheldon Fineman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Fineman works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.




Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

About Dr. Sheldon Fineman, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376561290
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Sinai Hospital
Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sheldon Fineman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fineman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fineman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fineman works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fineman’s profile.

Dr. Fineman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fineman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fineman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fineman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

