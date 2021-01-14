Dr. Sheldon Freeberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Freeberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Freeberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Freeberg works at
Locations
-
1
Christus Trinity Clinic - Cardiology703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 4000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 525-1292
-
2
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7000
-
3
Christus Trinity Mother Francis Medical Arts Plaza Tyler - Pulmonary Care619 S Fleishel Ave Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-2830
-
4
Trinity Clinic Kilgore1718 S Henderson Blvd, Kilgore, TX 75662 Directions (903) 983-2110Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeberg?
We were very pleased at his bedside manner had a great personality and told us what we needed to hear not what we wanted to hear. I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Sheldon Freeberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639344310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeberg works at
Dr. Freeberg has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.