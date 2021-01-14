Overview

Dr. Sheldon Freeberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Freeberg works at Christus Trinity Clinic - Cardiology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Kilgore, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.