Dr. Sheldon Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Freedman, MD
Dr. Sheldon Freedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Jefferson U/Med Coll Penn and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
-
1
Khavkin Medical Group Pllc653 N Town Center Dr Ste 308, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 732-0282
-
2
Sheldon Freedman MD LTD9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 732-0282
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
Wonderful experience, i respect wait times for a well reviewed Doctor, the office is clean and comfortable, its not made to have reclining chairs.. Water in office (Urology office) so that makes sense. Bathroom was clean, clear instructions given for billing and how to take care of my treatment. I even requested to write them down for me , they did. Never once felt uncomfortable during procedure mentally or physically. Surgery was 30 minutes max and well explained instructions during it. Would go back in the future for sure and recommend to family.
About Dr. Sheldon Freedman, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1659483444
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College|Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|Wash University
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Jefferson U/Med Coll Penn
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freedman speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.