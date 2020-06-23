Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getzug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Tarzana18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 500, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Getzug's for more years than I can recall. He is a "one of a kind" G.I. He is an excellent diagnostician, extremely patient, a good listener, and goes above and beyond for his patients.
About Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1750348785
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
