Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD
Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Swedish Cancer Institute1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Competent and knowledgeable
About Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|Nyu Hospitals Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
