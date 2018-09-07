Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Greenberg, MD
Dr. Sheldon Greenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
Sheldon S. Greenberg M.d. Sc2835 N Sheffield Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 406-5913
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
For 12yrs I worked directly with hundreds of Psychiatrists in Chicago & only recommend only 1 physican, Dr Greenberg. Ill tell you why. While most psychiatrists use only what they learned during residency, only a a few physicians actually explore other alternatives when needed. Just b/c mental illness cant easily be seen by others doesnt mean u should treat it differently from other serious conditions. If you have a heart attack, you prefer a few tylenol? I doubt it. Dr G has saved lives.
About Dr. Sheldon Greenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1013054121
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U Dept Psych
- Cook Co Hosp
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Greenberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
