Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD

Neurology
4.7 (101)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD

Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Department of Medicine/Neurology

Dr. Jordan works at Neurological Associates- The Interventional Group in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jordan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates- The Interventional Group
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 690790, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5968
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1316941305
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Department of Medicine/Neurology
    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    • UCLA Department Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jordan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jordan works at Neurological Associates- The Interventional Group in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jordan’s profile.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

