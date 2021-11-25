Dr. Sheldon Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Lin, MD
Dr. Sheldon Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
NJOI - Orthopaedic Musculoskeletal Oncology - Dr. Beebe205 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-0681
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did reconstructive surgery on my right toes, now going to do on my left. Actual work was well done but he can be a times extremely haughty and uber-confident about his work. I had bit of a slow recovery, yet i'm doing my other foot since his work was great.
About Dr. Sheldon Lin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952475022
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.