Overview of Dr. Sheldon Lin, MD

Dr. Sheldon Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.