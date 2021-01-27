See All Urologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD

Urology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with NY Med Coll

Dr. Rosenthal works at Sheldon A. Rosenthal M.d. P.c. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sheldon A. Rosenthal M.d. P.c.
    359 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 821-3200
  2. 2
    110 E 87th St Apt 10A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 821-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostatitis
Polyuria
Herpes Simplex Screening
Prostatitis
Polyuria
Herpes Simplex Screening

Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2021
    Dr.Rosenthal was my father dr in early 90s, and he take care of him very well, idont have any complaints at all. Now he my dr and don't have anything bad to say about him, he are great dr and very friendly, iknow dr Rosenthal for 30 year ,and I'm very grateful to dr Rosenthal been my dr.
    Hector torres — Jan 27, 2021
    About Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Italian
    • 1699845347
    Education & Certifications

    • NY Med Coll
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

