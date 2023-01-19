Dr. Sheldon Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Sebastian, MD
Dr. Sheldon Sebastian, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit3265 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 454-3424Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am -Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Dr explains things well. He takes his time and answers all your questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sheldon Sebastian, MD
- Kansas University Medical Center-Kansas City, Ks|University Of New Mexico Department Of Dermatology
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine - Albuquerque, NM
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebastian has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Folliculitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebastian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
350 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
