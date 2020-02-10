See All Nephrologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD

Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.

Dr. Shore works at Nephrology Consultants Of GA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Consultants of Georgia PC
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 290, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-3300
  2. 2
    Atlanta Dialysis
    567 North Ave NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 853-1662
  3. 3
    Medlock Bridge Dialysis
    10680 Medlock Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 622-2167
  4. 4
    Internal Medicine Associates of Rockdale PC
    1301 WELLBROOK CIR NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 750-0899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Gout
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Based on my research & asking other doctors I chose Dr Sheldon Shore as my kidney specialist. He is very thorough, focused on my kidney disease, then my overall health. He cares. Will aka Doug Hembree Midtown Atl 30309
    Will aka Doug Hembree Midtown Atl 30309 — Feb 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD
    About Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588647697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
    Medical Education

