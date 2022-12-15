Overview of Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD

Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Solomon works at Arthritis Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.