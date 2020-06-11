Dr. Sheldon Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Taub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Taub, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Taub works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health Jupiter Medical Center Campus210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 401-9082
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taub?
Dr. Recently performed colonoscopy, third I've had in local area. Very thorough efficient and genuinely caring.
About Dr. Sheldon Taub, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1447332010
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals, Miami, Fl
- Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.