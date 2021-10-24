Overview of Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, MD

Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Wasserman works at COMPLEX SPINE & NEUROLOGICIAL in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.