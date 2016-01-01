Dr. Shellee Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shellee Lazar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Terrace, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
San Manuel11980 MOUNT VERNON AVE, Grand Terrace, CA 92313 Directions (909) 864-1097
Apex OB/GYN1515 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-8400
- 3 4240 Highland Ave Ste B, Highland, CA 92346 Directions (909) 864-4700
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093806382
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazar speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.