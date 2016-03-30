Dr. Shellee Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shellee Nolan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shellee Nolan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Nolan works at
Locations
-
1
Park Medical Associates LLC10755 Falls Rd Ste 200, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-7116
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nolan?
Dr. Nolan cared for my mother for many years. Her decisions kept my mother alive well beyond expectations given her serious issues and weak heart. In addition, Dr. Nolan has a wonderful bedside manner and clearly cares about her patients and profession. She's a gem.
About Dr. Shellee Nolan, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336140805
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan works at
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), First Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.