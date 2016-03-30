Overview

Dr. Shellee Nolan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Nolan works at Park Medical Associates LLC in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), First Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.