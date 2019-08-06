Dr. Shelley Boehm Mattia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boehm Mattia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Boehm Mattia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelley Boehm Mattia, MD
Dr. Shelley Boehm Mattia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waunakee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boehm Mattia's Office Locations
- 1 215 S Century Ave Pmb 128, Waunakee, WI 53597 Directions (920) 965-6768
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
To “rate” her seems Draconian. She saved my life and continues to do so. Would not be here without her guidance.
About Dr. Shelley Boehm Mattia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- UW-Madison
- Psychiatry
Dr. Boehm Mattia accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
