Overview of Dr. Shelley Brand, DPM

Dr. Shelley Brand, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Brand works at Village Podiatry Centers in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.