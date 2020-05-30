Overview of Dr. Shelley Brittain, MD

Dr. Shelley Brittain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Brittain works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.