Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Day Ghafoori works at Austin Retina Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.