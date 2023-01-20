Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day Ghafoori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD
Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Austin Retina801 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Texas Eye Center1180 Seton Pkwy, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 451-0103
South Austin Office4207 James Casey St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-0103
Round Rock Location171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My visit was at 10:15 and I was taken in for tests at that time. I was finished with my visit in less than an hour. Very efficient staff and very personable. Dr. Day is an excellent doctor and so sweet.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of California San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
