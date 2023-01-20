See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (42)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD

Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Day Ghafoori works at Austin Retina Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Day Ghafoori's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Retina
    801 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Texas Eye Center
    1180 Seton Pkwy, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  3. 3
    South Austin Office
    4207 James Casey St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  4. 4
    Round Rock Location
    171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shelley Day Ghafoori, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588788830
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
