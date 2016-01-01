Overview

Dr. Shelley Drew, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walker, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Drew works at West Michigan Family Medicine in Walker, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.