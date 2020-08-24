Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunson-Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD
Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Dunson-Allen works at
Dr. Dunson-Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 670-6170
-
2
Providence Womens Healthcare1829 Independence Sq Ste 1, Dunwoody, GA 30338 Directions (770) 670-6170
-
3
Providence Womens Healthcare4395 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 130, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 670-6170
-
4
Piety Pediatrics PC4035 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 670-6170
-
5
Providence Womens Healthcare1300 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 670-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunson-Allen?
Dr. Dunson-Allen has been my doctor for 16 years now, and I have always received the best of care. Past surgery couldn't have gone better. She really takes the time to listen and address your concerns, and the staff is excellent. Always a good experience. Thank you Dr. Dunson-Allen!
About Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104803915
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Hosp-Emory U Sch Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Lake Forest College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunson-Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunson-Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunson-Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunson-Allen works at
Dr. Dunson-Allen speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunson-Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunson-Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunson-Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunson-Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.