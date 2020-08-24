Overview of Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD

Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Dunson-Allen works at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, GA with other offices in Dunwoody, GA and Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.