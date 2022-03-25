Dr. Shelley Halper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Halper, MD
Dr. Shelley Halper, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dermatology Associates of La Grange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (224) 351-9548
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Halper and Nelly are so knowledgeable, kind and encouraging. I feel confident with their care. Stevie at the CALL CENTER was so kind and thoughtful. She understood that I needed medical attention and let me know when a cancellation was called in - during our phone call!!! THIS courtesy, patience and professionalism is so rare these days, that I hope that Stevie gets this message and that it will make a difference in our world. Thank you!
About Dr. Shelley Halper, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922034065
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University
Dr. Halper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halper works at
Dr. Halper has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Halper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.