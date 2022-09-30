Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM
Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK.
Dr. Hogue works at
Dr. Hogue's Office Locations
Restoration Foot & Ankle Pllc800 W Boise Cir Ste 150, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 274-1557
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 274-1557
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always get in pretty quick.She asks questions,checks,and doctors my feet,and is very nice.She also said if I have any emergency with my feet they will get me in within 24 hours.
About Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogue has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.