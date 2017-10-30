See All Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Shelley Hoover, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (31)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shelley Hoover, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Hoover works at Affiliated Dermatologists of Virginia in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliated Dermatologists of Virginia
    7813 Shrader Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 264-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Rash
Birthmark
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 30, 2017
    Dr. Hoover is personable, knowledgeable, and compassionate. Her staff is great, from the front desk to the nursing area. What more could you want !!!? She will always be my dermatologist.
    Richmond, VA — Oct 30, 2017
    About Dr. Shelley Hoover, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033188586
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Dermatology Med Coll Of Virginia Hosp, Internal Medicine Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoover works at Affiliated Dermatologists of Virginia in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hoover’s profile.

    Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Rash, Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

