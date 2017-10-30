Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelley Hoover, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelley Hoover, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Affiliated Dermatologists of Virginia7813 Shrader Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 264-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoover is personable, knowledgeable, and compassionate. Her staff is great, from the front desk to the nursing area. What more could you want !!!? She will always be my dermatologist.
About Dr. Shelley Hoover, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033188586
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Dermatology Med Coll Of Virginia Hosp, Internal Medicine Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Internal Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado At Denver
