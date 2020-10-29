Overview of Dr. Shelley Jaquish, MD

Dr. Shelley Jaquish, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Jaquish works at Florida E.N.T and Allergy in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Cough and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.