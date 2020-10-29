Dr. Shelley Jaquish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaquish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Jaquish, MD
Dr. Shelley Jaquish, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Florida Ent and Allergy6827 1st Ave S Ste 100, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 341-0551
Select Physicians Alliance900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 300, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 341-0551
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
thorough and explains well.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1558329300
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
