Dr. Shelley Joachim, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shelley Joachim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Locations
Oak Hills Dental Care8913 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 257-9979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In and out in 25 minutes, staff very friendly and professional
About Dr. Shelley Joachim, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1992839583
Frequently Asked Questions
