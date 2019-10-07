Overview

Dr. Shelley Justa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Justa works at Clifton Park Family Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.