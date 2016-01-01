Dr. Shelley Loui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Loui, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelley Loui, MD
Dr. Shelley Loui, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Loui's Office Locations
Shelley Akemi Loui MD1319 Punahou St Ste 1140, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 944-6993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shelley Loui, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124111448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Loui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loui.
