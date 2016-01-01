Dr. Manning accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelley Manning, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelley Manning, MD
Dr. Shelley Manning, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Manning works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Manning's Office Locations
-
1
Martin Luther King Jr Health Center Pharmacy3550 Swingle Rd, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (713) 547-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manning?
About Dr. Shelley Manning, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1629158027
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.