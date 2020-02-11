Dr. Shelley Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Marks, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelley Marks, MD
Dr. Shelley Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
Palo Alto Center795 El Camino Real # 3, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2985
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marks is really great: before the operation, she took the time to describe me in detail why I needed the operation, what are the expected outcomes, and so on. She came to talk to me before the surgery and gave a report back to my husband afterwards. She was careful during the post-op checkup as well. I am very happy with the experience and recovery, and felt I was in good hands all the time. Thanks Dr. Marks!
About Dr. Shelley Marks, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043325285
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.