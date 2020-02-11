Overview of Dr. Shelley Marks, MD

Dr. Shelley Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Marks works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.