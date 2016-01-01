Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelley McCormack, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelley McCormack, MD
Dr. Shelley McCormack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. McCormack works at
Dr. McCormack's Office Locations
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kern Medical Center9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2200
- 3 1111 Columbus St Ste 1000, Bakersfield, CA 93305 Directions (661) 326-6539
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Shelley McCormack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275920431
