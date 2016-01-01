Dr. Shelley Meyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Meyer, DO
Overview
Dr. Shelley Meyer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine & Bioscience and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
-
1
Highlands Health & Wellness3729 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0402
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
About Dr. Shelley Meyer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396949947
Education & Certifications
- St Anthony Hospital
- Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp; Bioscience
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.