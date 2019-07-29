Overview of Dr. Shelley Ost, MD

Dr. Shelley Ost, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Ost works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.