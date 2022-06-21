Overview

Dr. Shelley Ray, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxford, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ray works at Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Specialists in Oxford, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.