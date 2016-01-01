Overview of Dr. Shelley Saber, MD

Dr. Shelley Saber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Saber works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.