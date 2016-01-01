Dr. Shelley Saber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Saber, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelley Saber, MD
Dr. Shelley Saber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Saber's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - OB/GYN20 Prospect Ave Ste 805, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 862-8705
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shelley Saber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053537472
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
Dr. Saber accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
