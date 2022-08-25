Overview of Dr. Shelley Sapick, MD

Dr. Shelley Sapick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Sapick works at Oakland Macomb Obstetrics and Gynecology in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Lenox, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.