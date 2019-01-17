Dr. Shoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelley Shoun, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelley Shoun, MD
Dr. Shelley Shoun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University (Grand Cayman) and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Shoun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shoun's Office Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology6465 S Yale Ave Ste 815, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoun?
Dr. Shoun did amazing, seeing me through all my appointments during my pregnancy. I had a lot of pain going on and when I called them, she made time to see me as soon as I could get there. It was right before Memorial weekend, so I was very happy and satisfied that she cared so much to see me and treat me. She makes me feel comfortable and that I can trust her. I'm always satisfied by every visit, the staff is very friendly and sweet.
About Dr. Shelley Shoun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1467671578
Education & Certifications
- St Matthew's University (Grand Cayman)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoun works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.