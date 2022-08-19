Dr. Shelley Sidhu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Sidhu, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shelley Sidhu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eagan, MN.
Dr. Sidhu works at
Locations
Mosaic Dental - Eagan Valley4555 Erin Dr Ste 180, Eagan, MN 55122 Directions (651) 273-9093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr siddhu. She is one of the best dentist that’s ever worked on my teeth. She is very knowledgeable on her fields. Honest, professional and great attention to detail. Her staffs are also great. For someone who is highly allergic to anesthesia drugs, I always felt 100% safe on her hand. I would recommend this office to everyone!
About Dr. Shelley Sidhu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1487215851
Frequently Asked Questions
