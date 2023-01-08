Dr. Shelley Singh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Singh, DO
Overview of Dr. Shelley Singh, DO
Dr. Shelley Singh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine14610 S Military Trl Ste G3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 819-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is patient, thorough and empathetic! She's not afraid to look up research articles to confirm her diagnosis!
About Dr. Shelley Singh, DO
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750702171
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hosp U Miami
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.