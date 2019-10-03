Overview of Dr. Shelli Powell, MD

Dr. Shelli Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Powell works at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.