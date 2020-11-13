See All Family Doctors in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO

Family Medicine
3.7 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Graham-Lapp works at HCA Florida Lake Mary Primary Care in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Mary
    4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003036278
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    • Southern Adventist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham-Lapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham-Lapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham-Lapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham-Lapp works at HCA Florida Lake Mary Primary Care in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Graham-Lapp’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham-Lapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham-Lapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham-Lapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham-Lapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

