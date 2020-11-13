Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham-Lapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO
Overview
Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Graham-Lapp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lake Mary4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham-Lapp?
Love Dr Lapp! Pleasant precise and positive The three Ps! What more to ask for!!!
About Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003036278
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Southern Adventist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham-Lapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham-Lapp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham-Lapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham-Lapp works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham-Lapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham-Lapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham-Lapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham-Lapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.