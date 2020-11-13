Overview

Dr. Shellie Graham-Lapp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Graham-Lapp works at HCA Florida Lake Mary Primary Care in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.