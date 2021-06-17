See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tinley Park, IL
Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD

Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Agarwal works at Duly Health and Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL and Blue Island, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Surgical Excellence
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 226-7000
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    DuPage Medical Group - Official
    2320 High St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 693-6437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 17, 2021
    Dr. Agarwal was an amazing Dr. my wife went to here while pregnant with our 3rd child and she loved her. She was extremely nice, patient with questions and you can tell she actually cares about all of her patients. My wife had a ruff child birth and if it wasn't for Dr. Agarwal I don't think I would have my wife with me here today she's truly one of the best. I don't trust doctors. We recently moved south and we trust her so much we drove 8 hours for a procedure my wife needed just to see her. Good honest doctors are hard to find.
    Jun 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD
    About Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225284078
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

