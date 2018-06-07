Dr. Shelly Asbee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Asbee, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelly Asbee, MD
Dr. Shelly Asbee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Asbee's Office Locations
Academy Women's Healthcare Associates6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 405, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 442-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Asbee is an amazing doc and surgeon! Due to last minute changes with my first pregnancy we had no choice but to do a C-Section. I was up and moving around within 24 hours and never needed serious pain meds. It was an easy choice who my doc was going to be for my 2nd pregnancy. I was diagnosed with a bowel disease early on in my pregnancy and she was very informative about how this could effect the pregnancy. Amazing Doc!! Her assistant Bee is amazing as well!
About Dr. Shelly Asbee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asbee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asbee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asbee has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.