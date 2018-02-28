Dr. Shelly Bowers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Bowers, DPM
Overview of Dr. Shelly Bowers, DPM
Dr. Shelly Bowers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations
Prevmed Podiatry Group PC1499 Windhorst Way Ste 120, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (888) 604-0002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shelly Bowers was very helpful with all my feet problems. She took time to listen to what I was saying and really cared. I would highly recommend her!!!!
About Dr. Shelly Bowers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.